Day Care/Night Care
Supporting you or a loved one to live independently in your own home with a carer/companion/personal assistant.
Respite
Chrysalis Care at Home

Welcome to Chrysalis Care

Home Care Reading

Chrysalis Care at Home is a family run, person-centred Care Provider. We provide Supported Independent Living to the Service User in their own home. We meet a variety of needs to adults and work together to help support those with Dementia, Parkinson’s, Stroke recovery, Palliative Care, Physical Disabilities, Arthritis and Learning Disabilities as well as other short and long-term conditions. We provide a team of committed, skilled, trained and supervised Carers supported by professionals in the field of adult care i.e. Registered General Nurses and Physiotherapists.
Respite
Day Care
Eastbourne Holiday Home
Holiday Accommodation
Live In
Live in Care
Daycare
Respite / Emergency Care

  • Fully trained staff Fully trained staff
  • Support to familiesSupport to families
  • Experts in their field Experts in their field
  • Specialist carers Specialist carers
  • Supported Independent Living Supported Independent Living
  • Personal Care Personal Care
  • Household duties Household duties
  • Companionship Companionship
  • Social trips Social trips
  • Shopping Shopping
  • Help with correspondence Help with correspondence
  • Accompanied trips to appointments Accompanied trips to appointments
  • Preparation of nutritional meals Preparation of nutritional meals
Personal and individual live in or day care…

tailored especially for you and your loved ones.