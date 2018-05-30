Home Care Reading Chrysalis Care at Home is a family run, person-centred Care Provider. We provide Supported Independent Living to the Service User in their own home. We meet a variety of needs to adults and work together to help support those with Dementia, Parkinson’s, Stroke recovery, Palliative Care, Physical Disabilities, Arthritis and Learning Disabilities as well as other short and long-term conditions. We provide a team of committed, skilled, trained and supervised Carers supported by professionals in the field of adult care i.e. Registered General Nurses and Physiotherapists.